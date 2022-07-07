Wimbledon updates | Women's semifinals next on Centre Court

Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria will play in the first match on Centre Court. Neither has ever been this far at one of the four major tennis tournaments.

Simona Halep will take on Elena Rybakina in the second match. Halep won the Wimbledon title in 2019 and the French Open the year before. Rybakina is playing at the All England Club for only the second time. She lost in the fourth round last year.