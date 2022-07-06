journal-news logo
Wimbledon updates | Halep, Nadal both play on Centre Court

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after beating Poland's Magdalena Frech in their women's third round singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after beating Poland's Magdalena Frech in their women's third round singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Two former champions will be on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

11:30 a.m.

Two former champions will be on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Simona Halep, the 2019 champion at the All England Club, will be up first against Amanda Anisimova. Two-time champion Rafael Nadal will follow against Taylor Fritz.

Both Anisimova and Fritz are Americans and will be trying to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

On No. 1 Court, Ajla Tomljanovic will face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina before Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the later match.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point against Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands in a men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

