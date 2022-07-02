Wimbledon updates | Coco Gauff 1st on Centre Court on Day 6

journal-news logo
Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after beating Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after beating Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal get back on Centre Court on Day 6 at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

11 a.m.

Gauff will face Amanda Anisimova in the third round at the All England Club, while two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal will play Lorenzo Sonego.

Another two-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam will play between those matches with Petra Kvitova taking on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play her third-round match on No. 1 Court against Alizé Cornet. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nick Kyrgios after that.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

