Butler County passes $113.5M budget; projects decrease in sales tax revenue
Wimbledon updates | Dimitrov stops injured during 2nd set

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov sits down after an injury during the singles tennis match against Steve Johnson of the US on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov sits down after an injury during the singles tennis match against Steve Johnson of the US on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Nation & World
Updated 19 minutes ago
Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov has retired from his first-round match against American opponent Steve Johnson after having a medical evaluation of his leg

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov retired from his first-round match at Wimbledon against American opponent Steve Johnson after having a medical evaluation of his leg.

The 18th-seeded Dimitrov won the first set 6-4 and was trailing 5-2 in the second when the 31-year-old Bulgarian stopped playing on No. 2 Court.

Dimitrov reached the last four at the All England Club in 2014.

11:20 a.m.

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The All England Club announced Berrettini’s withdrawal and he posted about it on Instagram.

The eighth-seeded Italian was supposed to play Cristian Garín in the first round on Tuesday.

Berrettini is being replaced in the field by Elias Ymer, who lost in qualifying.

11 a.m.

Serena Williams makes her return to singles on Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Her last singles match was a year ago at the All England Club when she was injured in the first round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Harmony Tan of France on Centre Court.

First up on Centre Court is top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She'll put her 35-match winning streak on the line against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Then it's 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Italy's Matteo Berrettini checks out the clothing worn by Serbia's Novak Djokovic on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, Thursday June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Credit: Steven Paston

Italy's Matteo Berrettini checks out the clothing worn by Serbia's Novak Djokovic on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, Thursday June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Credit: Steven Paston

Italy's Matteo Berrettini checks out the clothing worn by Serbia's Novak Djokovic on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, Thursday June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Credit: Steven Paston

Credit: Steven Paston

Spain's Rafael Nadal practices on court 5 ahead of his men's first round singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Spain's Rafael Nadal practices on court 5 ahead of his men's first round singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Spain's Rafael Nadal practices on court 5 ahead of his men's first round singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

