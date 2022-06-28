Wimbledon updates | Lopez's record-equaling appearance ends

Lopez was playing in his 81st Grand Slam event, equaling Roger Federer’s all-time record for most Grand Slam men’s singles appearances. He had played in 79 in a row as of this year’s Australian Open, another record for men, but failed to qualify for the French Open to end that streak.

At Wimbledon, Lopez was making his 20th appearance, tying Jimmy Connors for second-most by a man, behind only Federer’s 22 in the Open era.

At 40 years, 293 days, Lopez is the oldest man to start the main-draw singles at Wimbledon since Neale Fraser (41 years, 275 days) in 1975.

___

5:50 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the second round at Wimbledon.

The 25th-seeded Czech, who came into the tournament after winning the grass-court tune-up event at Eastbourne, beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kvitova won the title at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014. She was then attacked in her home in 2016 and suffered knife injuries to her playing left hand. She later had surgery and needed more than five months to recover.

___

4:15 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios outlasted British wild-card entry Paul Jubb in five sets to advance to the second round at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Australian won 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 against his 219th-ranked opponent.

Kyrgios, ranked 40th, broke Jubb in the sixth game of the deciding set to go ahead 4-2. He broke again with Jubb serving to try to stay in the match.

The 22-year-old Jubb lost in the first round at Wimbledon in 2019 in his only other Grand Slam appearance.

___

3:45 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff rebounded from a set down to beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old Gauff was the runner-up at the French Open but needed three sets to get past the 54th-ranked Romanian.

The 11th-seeded Gauff got the go-ahead break in the third set at 5-5 on her sixth break point of the game when Ruse double-faulted.

Gauff accumulated 25 break points but converted only four. Ruse was more efficient on break points, converting four of six.

Ruse made more than twice as many unforced errors: 54 to Gauff's 26.

Gauff reached the fourth round in her previous two appearances at Wimbledon.

___

2:55 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 matches — the longest run on the women's tour since 1997.

Swiatek beat Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 on Centre Court.

After dominating early, Swiatek fell behind 3-1 in the second set before winning the next five games. She saved five break points to avoid going down 4-1.

It was the 21-year-old Polish player’s first match since winning the French Open title earlier this month.

The previous wins in her streak were on either clay or hard courts — this was her first on grass.

Martina Hingis reached 37 wins in a row before losing at the 1997 French Open final.

___

12:30 p.m.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov retired from his first-round match at Wimbledon against American opponent Steve Johnson after having a medical evaluation of his leg.

The 18th-seeded Dimitrov won the first set 6-4 and was trailing 5-2 in the second when the 31-year-old Bulgarian stopped playing on No. 2 Court.

Dimitrov reached the last four at the All England Club in 2014.

___

11:20 a.m.

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The All England Club announced Berrettini’s withdrawal and he posted about it on Instagram.

The eighth-seeded Italian was supposed to play Cristian Garín in the first round on Tuesday.

Berrettini is being replaced in the field by Elias Ymer, who lost in qualifying.

___

11 a.m.

Serena Williams makes her return to singles on Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Her last singles match was a year ago at the All England Club when she was injured in the first round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Harmony Tan of France on Centre Court.

First up on Centre Court is top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She'll put her 35-match winning streak on the line against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Then it's 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates retaining a service game during the singles tennis match against Britain's Paul Jubb on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates retaining a service game during the singles tennis match against Britain's Paul Jubb on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Coco Gauff of the US celebrates winning a point against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Coco Gauff of the US celebrates winning a point against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Croatia's Jana Fett in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Croatia's Jana Fett in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov sits down after an injury during the singles tennis match against Steve Johnson of the US on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov sits down after an injury during the singles tennis match against Steve Johnson of the US on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Italy's Matteo Berrettini checks out the clothing worn by Serbia's Novak Djokovic on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, Thursday June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Credit: Steven Paston Credit: Steven Paston Combined Shape Caption Italy's Matteo Berrettini checks out the clothing worn by Serbia's Novak Djokovic on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, Thursday June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Credit: Steven Paston Credit: Steven Paston