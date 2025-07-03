Breaking: The Latest: House gives final approval to Trump’s big tax bill and sends it to him to sign

Wimbledon: No. 1 Jannik Sinner moves into the 3rd round with a straight-set victory over Vukic

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has moved into Wimbledon’s third round with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Aleksandar Vukic of Australia at Centre Court
35 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner moved into Wimbledon's third round with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Aleksandar Vukic of Australia at Centre Court on Thursday.

Sinner had 38 winners and just 11 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 40-minute match and saved all four break points he faced.

The owner of three Grand Slam titles advanced to face 52nd-ranked Pedro Martinez of Spain on Saturday.

Wimbledon is the only major tournament where Sinner has yet to reach a final; he lost in the 2023 semifinals at the All England Club.

He won the Australian Open each of the past two years, won the U.S. Open last September and was the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open last month. Sinner took the first two sets in that final and held three championship points before Alcaraz came back to win.

