Wimbledon: No. 1 Jannik Sinner moves into the 3rd round with a straight-set victory over Vukic

The owner of three Grand Slam titles advanced to face 52nd-ranked Pedro Martinez of Spain on Saturday.

Wimbledon is the only major tournament where Sinner has yet to reach a final; he lost in the 2023 semifinals at the All England Club.

He won the Australian Open each of the past two years, won the U.S. Open last September and was the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open last month. Sinner took the first two sets in that final and held three championship points before Alcaraz came back to win.

