Wimbledon champ, tennis Hall of Famer Alex Olmedo dies at 84

That was when Grand Slam tournaments were closed to professional players. Olmedo turned pro in 1960.

“Alex Olmedo came from humble beginnings and he made sacrifices and worked hard to chase his dreams of a tennis career, ultimately becoming a major champion and Hall of Famer,” Stan Smith, president of the Rhode Island-based International Tennis Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “He was a terrific player and a Davis Cup hero. ... He was a great champion, a great friend, and he will be missed.”

Olmedo is the second Hall of Famer to die recently. Dennis Ralston, who starred at USC in the 1960s and was a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion, died Sunday at age 78.

Olmedo taught tennis for more than 25 years at the Beverly Hills Hotel, with celebrity students such as Katharine Hepburn, Robert Duvall and Chevy Chase, according to the hall.

In addition to Alejandro Jr., Olmedo is survived by his daughters, Amy and Angela, and four grandchildren, the hall said. He was previously married to Ann Pierce Olmedo.

Memorial services were pending.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports