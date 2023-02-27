Williamson becomes Democratic primary's 1st Biden challenger

Williamson is the only Democrat in the race — for now. Biden hasn’t yet announced a formal reelection bid that aides say is likely coming in April.

Her primary challenge of a sitting president from her own party would be the longest of long shots under any circumstances. But that's especially true this cycle, as the Democratic establishment — and even potential presidential hopefuls who could have competed with Biden from the left or middle — has closed ranks with remarkable uniformity behind the president.

A spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey and purveyor of physic memorabilia online, Williamson spent about a year seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

One of her signature proposals was a plan to create a U.S. Department of Peace. She also advocated that the federal government pay massive financial reparations to Black Americans as atonement for centuries of slavery and discrimination.

She suspended her campaign in the weeks before 2020′s leadoff Iowa caucus and later endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 bid. He finished second in the Democratic primary against Biden.

The author of more than a dozen books and an unsuccessful independent candidate for Congress from California in 2014, Williamson first made a name for herself on the national political stage during the 2016 presidential race. That’s when she was a vocal support of Sanders’ progressive challenge of eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

This time, she evoked a theme Biden used frequently before last fall's midterm elections, when Democrats showed surprising resilience. The president argues that American democracy is under threat from extreme "MAGA Republicans" loyal to Trump's Make America Great Again movement. Williamson said the nation's political traditions may not endure today's threats.

“If we don’t preserve the blessings of democracy today,” she wrote in her Facebook post, “we should expect the threat of authoritarianism later.”