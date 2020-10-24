Williams, Carter lead No. 14 UNC past No. 23 NC State 48-21

Finley threw for 143 yards and a 42-yard score to Emeka Emezie, while Hockman scored on a short keeper and threw for a TD after returning with the Tar Heels up big.

This was the first meeting with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25 since 1993.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: Three straight wins had pushed the Wolfpack to a surprisingly strong start for a team picked to finish 11th in the league. But N.C. State fell behind 14-0 by early in the second quarter and was stuck in catch-up mode nearly all day, finishing with 358 yards while losing starting running back Ricky Person Jr. to a first-half injury. Now the Wolfpack must sort out their QB situation.

UNC: The Tar Heels had won six straight games before last weekend’s loss at FSU. The offense responded with another big game while the defense had the four takeaways after managing just two coming in all year.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tar Heels could inch back up after taking a huge slide from No. 5 — their highest ranking since 1997 — after the FSU loss. The Wolfpack could end up out of the poll after a one-week stay.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s schedule hits an open date next weekend before hosting No. 11 Miami on Nov. 6.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit Virginia next Saturday.

North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) runs the ball while North Carolina State safety Jakeen Harris (6) makes the hit during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) loses the ball while North Carolina State cornerback Malik Dunlap (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight (7) finds some running room against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

North Carolina State quarterback Ben Finley (10) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

North Carolina State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) runs the ball while North Carolina defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

North Carolina State rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome