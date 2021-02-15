William McRaven adapts bestseller 'Make Your Bed' for kids

William McRaven is adapting his best-selling “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” for younger audiences. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Monday that McRaven's “Make Your Bed With Skipper the Seal” will come out Oct. 12.

“When my three children were young, I always took time to read to them,” McRaven said in a statement. “I found that stories of adventure and overcoming challenges helped shape their character and inspired them to be their very best. I hope that ‘Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal’ is just such a book!”