Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

University officials announced Friday that Dafoe will receive the doctorate of arts on May 22. He’s slated to speak at the school’s two graduation ceremonies that day. He’ll receive the degree during the second ceremony of the day.

Dafore attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.”