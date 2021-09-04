journal-news logo
X

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC's 'Today' show, dies at 87

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, former "Today" show weatherman Willard Scott attends the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, former "Today" show weatherman Willard Scott attends the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Nation & World
Updated 51 minutes ago
Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC's “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal spokeswoman confirmed the news. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. "Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page at an affiliate station in Washington, D.C., and rose to become the weather forecaster on the network's flagship morning show for more than three decades. His trademark was giving on-air congratulations to viewers who turned 100 years old.

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2009, file photo, Willard Scott, left, and Al Roker, weathercasters on the NBC "Today" television program, appear on the show in New York, Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2009, file photo, Willard Scott, left, and Al Roker, weathercasters on the NBC "Today" television program, appear on the show in New York, Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2012, file photo, former NBC "Today" television program hosts Jane Pauley, left, Katie Couric, and veteran weatherman Willard Scott arrive for a group photo in New York's Rockefeller Center. Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Caption
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2012, file photo, former NBC "Today" television program hosts Jane Pauley, left, Katie Couric, and veteran weatherman Willard Scott arrive for a group photo in New York's Rockefeller Center. Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

In Other News
1
Gragson holds off Burton in OT to win Xfinity at Darlington
2
O's rally against Chapman, win after nearly no-hitting Yanks
3
Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open as Grand Slam nears
4
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
5
Defense helps No. 19 Penn State edge No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top