Will Smith opening up, releasing memoir 'Will' in November

Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release his memoir called "Will" on Nov. 9. The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book's cover art to more than 54 million of his followers on Instagram.

Smith said he is “finally ready” to release the memoir after working on the book for two years. His book will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House and co-authored by Mark Manson, the author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck.”