Wildfire rages in Southern California coastal mountains

The area hadn’t burned since 1955, according to the Young America’s Foundation, which now operates the ranch.

Fire engines were on the ranch property and fire retardant will be sprayed around its structures, the foundation said in a statement. It noted that helicopters have filled up with water from one of the ranch’s two lakes.

“Young America’s Foundation has emergency personnel on site, and our fire suppression systems are tested and ready to go,” it said.

The fire erupted Monday near the Alisal Reservoir and powerful winds from the north swept the flames down through the mountains, forcing the closure of U.S. 101 in western Santa Barbara County. At one point, the fire jumped the four-lane highway and reached a beach. The closure has forced motorists to take a circuitous detour on smaller routes.

The National Weather Service said there would be a new round of south Santa Barbara County’s notorious Sundowner winds Wednesday night, and other parts of California also were expected to experience increased fire danger.

Red flag warnings were expected to go into effect in the interior of Northern California on Thursday due to gusts and low humidity levels, and forecasters planned to issue a fire weather watch in parts of Southern California on Friday due to predicted development of Santa Ana winds.

Pacific Gas & Electric said it would likely have to shut off electricity to targeted portions of 13 Northern California counties on Thursday to prevent wildfires from being ignited by wind damage to power lines. The utility just restored power to about 25,000 customers that had their electricity shut off due to Monday’s windstorm.

California wildfires have scorched nearly 3,900 square miles (10,101 square kilometers) this year and destroyed more than 3,600 homes, businesses and other structures, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

A historic drought in the American West tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight. It has killed millions of trees in California alone. Scientists say climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Caption In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a deer scurries near a recently burned area off Refugio Rd., in Goleta, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Credit: Mike Eliason Credit: Mike Eliason

Caption In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Cal firefighters extinguish a roadside fire off Calle Real near Refugio Rd., in Goleta, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Credit: Mike Eliason Credit: Mike Eliason

Caption In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters extinguish flames Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2021, that have spotted ahead of the fire front along Highway 101 southbound at Vista Point, north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, Calif. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Credit: Mike Eliason Credit: Mike Eliason

Caption In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a wildfire burns Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, near a ranch off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County, Calif. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire via AP) Credit: Mike Eliason Credit: Mike Eliason