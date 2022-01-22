Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

Nation & World
4 hours ago
A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports. The American Red Cross was setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

In Other News
1
Burkina Faso forces fire tear gas at anti-govt protests
2
UK lawmaker says he'll go to police with 'blackmail' claims
3
Houthis, aid group: Death toll from prison airstrike at 82
4
Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk, dies at 95
5
The Latest: Aussie De Minaur reaches 4th round in Australia
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top