Wild trade for Tarasenko and Isles sign Romanov to an 8-year deal on eve of NHL free agency

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. Romanov will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through the 2032-33 season.

Tarasenko, 33, has one year left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4.75 million. He helped Florida win the Cup last year after being a key part of St. Louis' championship run in 2019.

The Utah Mammoth also traded young forward Matias Maccelli to Toronto for a conditional 2027 third-round pick. It turns into a second-rounder in 2029 if Maccelli has 51-plus points and the Maple Leafs make the playoffs next season.

“We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best.”

The moves came with the league awaiting what happens with Leafs pending free agent Mitch Marner and who the back-to-back defending champion Panthers are able to bring back between Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad. They already re-signed Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million contract.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Credit: AP Credit: AP