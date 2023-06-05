Wild blueberry production takes a dip in the face of drought

Prices for the blueberries stayed fairly high at about 72 cents per pound. That was slightly less than 2021, but more than any other year since 2014, according to state records.

Blueberry growers in Maine have had to contend with numerous challenges in recent years, including erratic weather, fickle markets, climate change and competition from Canada, where the same blueberry grows. They have also had to fend off an invasive fruit fly from Asia that was first detected in the U.S. about 15 years ago.

Members of Maine's blueberry industry and state agriculture officials have tried to grow interest in the fruit as a “superfood,” in part because of its high levels of antioxidants. The wild blueberry is Maine's official state berry, and it's the subject of the promotional Wild Blueberry Weekend on Aug. 5 and 6.