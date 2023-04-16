Wiggins set to return for Warriors for Game 1 vs. Kings

Coach Steve Kerr said that Wiggins will be active for Game 1 of the first-round series on Saturday night after missing the final 25 games of the regular season to deal with an undisclosed family matter. Kerr gave no details on how he plans to use Wiggins.

Wiggins rejoined the team earlier this month and has been practicing for a little more than a week. Now he is set to get back onto the court for a game for the first time since Feb. 13.