Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2

Jordan Poole knocked down a 33-foot 3 from the left wing to beat the third-quarter buzzer as the Warriors took a 75-74 lead into the final 12 minutes after the Celtics roared back in the third.

The Celtics found their own third-quarter magic that has long defined Golden State's success in the second half. Boston trailed 51-39 at the break before charging back with 35-point outburst in the third.

Al Horford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:28 left in the period that made it 58-55 as the Celtics finally found their shooting groove from deep. Grant Williams’ three-point play at 3:55 gave Boston a 66-61 lead.

That was Boston’s eighth straight made 3 after missing the initial 12.

Jaylen Brown was 2 for 11 to start the game and finished with 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and missed all five of his 3-point tries.

Tatum gave Boston its first 3-pointer on the night 4:34 before halftime and the Celtics were 11 of 32 from deep overall.

Golden State wound up 9 of 40 from beyond the arc — Wiggins 0 of 6.

Draymond Green had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists before fouling out with 3:01 remaining.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports