Widower of metro Phoenix's ex-top prosecutor suspected of killing 2 women before taking his own life

DeNitto was previously married to former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who died in late April 2022 of health complications that weren't specified. Adel, the first woman to be elected Maricopa County attorney, served in that position from October 2019 until her resignation in March 2022.

She resigned amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, who succeeded Adel, said in a statement that it was “impossible to comprehend a tragedy such as this. Words cannot adequately express the flood of sorrow. I ask the community to join me in praying for the families affected and, most especially, Allister’s children.”