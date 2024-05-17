Widespread power outages, risk of tornadoes as Houston area gets pummeled again by thunderstorms

“Take shelter now if you’re in the path of this storm. Head to the lowest floor!” the NWS office warned on the social platform X.

Streets were flooded, and trees and power lines were down across the region. KHOU-TV showed images of shattered windows on an office building in downtown Houston, with glass littering the street below.

City officials urged residents to stay off the roads as many were impassable and traffic lights were out.

Flights were grounded at Houston's two major airports because of the weather. Sustained winds topping 60 mph (96 kph) were recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

More than 870,000 customers were without electricity in and around Harris County, which contains Houston, according to poweroutage.us. The county is home to more than 4.7 million people.

The Houston Independent School District canceled classes Friday for all its 274 campuses.

Heavy storms slammed the region during the first week of May, leading to numerous high-water rescues, including some from the rooftops of flooded homes.