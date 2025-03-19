Widespread license violations exposed as North Macedonia mourns nightclub fire victims

“For all premises with expired licenses or no license at all, the state market inspectorate has ordered the suspension of activities until all necessary documents are reviewed and validated,” Miteva said.

The deadly fire that erupted in the eastern town of Kocani on Sunday occurred while pyrotechnics were being used at an indoor venue later found to have multiple safety and licensing violations.

Authorities said Wednesday that 16 people remain in custody for questioning, following police interviews with more than 70 individuals.

North Macedonia has declared a week of national mourning after the disaster, which has profoundly shaken this small Balkan nation of two million people and triggered protests and large outdoor vigils.

Funeral services for the mostly young concertgoers are scheduled for Thursday in Kocani, and authorities said autopsies and formal identifications have been completed. Memorial services will also be held elsewhere in the country.

“Let us be calm, let us be gentle, let us be peaceful, patient. Let our prayers and our thoughts be directed towards our deceased, but also towards our injured for their health and recovery,” said Metropolitan Bishop Ilarion of Bregalnica, a region that includes Kocani.

Among the 150 injured, dozens of patients have been transferred to hospitals across Europe, primarily for burn treatment. Belgium, the Netherlands, and Greece are providing support in an EU-backed effort.

Stojance Angelov, who heads the country’s crisis management agency, said the country’s Orthodox Church is leading the funeral arrangements.

He added in an online post: “No words can truly capture the depth of this tragedy or express the overwhelming sadness I feel. Broken by grief, I cannot find anything strong enough to convey my condolences to the families who lost their beloved sons and daughters.”

Gatopoulos reported from in Athens, Greece.

