Wide receiver Allen Lazard signs 4-year deal with Jets

“I think objectively, a lot of people can look at Allen Lazard and go, he’s a really good player, we would love to have him on our team,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show." “Anybody would be lucky to have him in the locker room.”

Lazard was signed by Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent out of Iowa State in 2018 and was signed by Green Bay off the Jaguars' practice squad that season.

After starting just 12 games in his first three seasons, Lazard moved into a starting role and developed a strong rapport with Rodgers while starting 28 games the last two years.

In five NFL seasons, Lazard has 169 career receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 TDs.

