'Wicked' choice: Cynthia Erivo will host the Tony Awards in June

By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, who has been earning awards left and right, will next be handing them out — she's been picked to be the host of the Tony Awards.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Erivo has won a Grammy, Emmy and a Tony, as well as a Golden Globe, SAG Award and three Academy Award nominations.

This season's Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at its familiar home of Radio City Music Hall. They will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

“Through performances on both stage and screen, Cynthia has extended the magic of musical theater to millions of new fans around the globe — and that is exactly the mission of the Tony Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theater Wing and Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League.

Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

