Wichita area feels 5 low-intensity earthquakes in 2 weeks

More smaller quakes are likely before the ridge “settles down,” he said.

“You can never predict with complete certainty, but we shouldn't expect anything in the damaging range,” Miller said.

Earthquakes have increased in Kansas since 2013 when fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, became more common for oil and gas exploration. Some researchers believe injection of wastewater from the explorations into underground wells contributes to the quakes.

Those quakes, centered in southern and central Kansas, have caused damage and prompted investigations into the fracking and wastewater injection.

But Miller said there is no evidence to suggest the recent Wichita-area earthquakes had anything to do with fracking or wastewater disposal practices.

“That is just not the case here,” he said. “This is a natural sequence and not a direct impact from any nearby injector.”

