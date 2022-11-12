Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

Experts had also warned that such a last-minute crush of ballots could end up creating delays that can ultimately be used by a bad actor to undermine confidence in the election. There were some hang ups this year. About a quarter of voting centers in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous, had a printing problem Tuesday, in which marks weren’t showing up correctly when voters showed up to print out their ballots. Officials said the problem was addressed within hours and everyone was able to vote.

In his first run for political office, Masters was endorsed by both former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Arizona has a long political history of voting Republican, but changing demographics have made the state friendlier to Democrats.

The AP has not made a call in Arizona's governor's race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Credit: Alberto Mariani Credit: Alberto Mariani

Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin