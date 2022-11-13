Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats

Just a day before Cortez Masto was declared the winner in Nevada, AP called another race for another Democratic incumbent, Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Those two wins were what Democrats needed to keep the slimmest of margins in the chamber.

The Democratic Party got a boost when John Fetterman defeated former TV personality and GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, flipping the seat from Republican control.

Democratic candidates in New Hampshire and Colorado also held on to win reelection in contests that had been viewed as increasingly competitive before Election Day.

But the two western state victories cemented the win, even as the Georgia contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican former football player Herschel Walker is headed for a December runoff.

Republicans held on in Wisconsin, with Sen. Ron Johnson winning a third term.

