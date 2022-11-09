Why some races in Arizona still aren't called

There are also about 17,000 outstanding ballots — about 7% of the Election Day dropoffs — that were set aside as part of a Tuesday printing problem at about a quarter of the county's vote tabulation centers. A judge denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open, saying he didn't see evidence that people were not allowed to vote, and officials said those votes would be tallied throughout the week.

Election officials said they also received about 7,000 provisional ballots on Election Day, which included those cast by people who did not have ID, or those whose records showed they had already voted by mail.

Maricopa County planned to give two daily reports to update the tallies.

ARE OTHER PLACES IN FLUX?

In rural Cochise County, supervisors planned to meet later Wednesday to consider appealing a court ruling that had blocked a full hand-count.

A day before this year's midterm elections, a judge blocked Cochise County officials' plan to count by hand, a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy.

