Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust not about race remark

She made the initial comments on ABC's ‘’The View"’ program on Monday morning. Her apology came in a tweet hours later.

“On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected," Goldberg said.