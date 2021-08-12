journal-news logo
X

Wholesale prices jump 1% in July, matching June increase

A shopper guides a cart past a line of gigantic boxes of breakfast cereals in a Costco warehouse on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, July 14 that the June increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a gain of 0.8% in May and was the largest one-month increase since January. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Caption
A shopper guides a cart past a line of gigantic boxes of breakfast cereals in a Costco warehouse on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, July 14 that the June increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a gain of 0.8% in May and was the largest one-month increase since January. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Nation & World
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July, disappointing hopes for a slowdown in price increases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July, dimming hopes for a slowdown in price increases.

The July gain in the producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, matched the June increase with both months advancing by the highest amount since a 1.2% rise in January, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Over the past 12 months, prices at the wholesale level are up a record 7.8%, surpassing the old record of a 7.3% gain set for the 12 months ending in June.

The report on wholesale prices followed a report on retail inflation on Wednesday that did show some slowing in price pressures. Consumer pries in July rose 0.5% compared to a 0.9% jump in June. Over the past year, retail prices are up a sizable 5.4%, the same 12-month gain that was seen in June with both months recording the largest annual gain since 2008.

Meat products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, July 14 that the June increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a gain of 0.8% in May and was the largest one-month increase since January. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Caption
Meat products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, July 14 that the June increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a gain of 0.8% in May and was the largest one-month increase since January. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

In Other News
1
London police chief says Prince Andrew case is under review
2
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital, squeezing Kabul
3
More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents since pandemic began
4
US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens
5
The Latest: Fauci: Booster shot for weakened immune systems
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top