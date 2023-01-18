Wholesale inflation in US slowed further in December to 6.2%

Over the past year, the Fed has rapidly raised its key interest rate in an aggressive drive to cool borrowing and spending and tame inflation, which began surging more than a year and a half ago.

The Fed's rate hikes have, in turn, led to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. The average mortgage rate is still nearly twice its level a year ago, though it has dipped in recent weeks. Loan costs for auto purchases, credit cards and a range of business borrowing are up sharply, too.

Even as overall inflation gradually slows, costs continue to surge in some pockets of the economy. Particularly in the vast service sector — everything from restaurants and hotels to airlines and entertainment venues — fast-growing wages are contributing to broader inflation pressures.

But many other trends have joined to slow inflation and could eventually lead the Fed to suspend its series of rate hikes. Gas prices, for instance, have steadily dropped after hitting $5 a gallon in June. Nationally, they averaged $3.36 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA, barely above their average a year ago.