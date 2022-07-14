journal-news logo
X

Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago

Delores Bledsoe, of Houston, Texas, fuels up her rig at a truck stop in Carlisle, Pa., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Combined ShapeCaption
Delores Bledsoe, of Houston, Texas, fuels up her rig at a truck stop in Carlisle, Pa., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nation & World
By PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the U.S. producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose at the fastest pace since hitting a record 11.6% in March.

Last month’s jump in wholesale inflation was led by energy prices, which soared 54% from a year earlier. But even excluding food and energy prices, which can swing wildly from month to month, producer prices in June jumped 8.2% from June 2021. On a month-to-month basis, wholesale inflation rose a substantial 1.1% from May to June.

Thursday's report on wholesale prices came a day after the Labor Department reported that surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted consumer inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981.

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk past the Nasdaq MarketSite, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York. Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

People walk past the Nasdaq MarketSite, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York. Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk past the Nasdaq MarketSite, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York. Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

In Other News
1
Estonian leader Kaja Kallas asked to form new government
2
British Open | Mickelson skipped R&A dinner amid LIV rift
3
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
4
The Latest: Biden, Lapid split on how to stop Iranian nukes
5
Biden says US won't wait 'forever' for Iran on nuclear deal
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top