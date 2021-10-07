WHO working to get COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea

The North has told WHO it has tested 40,700 people for the coronavirus through Sept. 23 and that all the tests were negative. Those tested in the last week reported included 94 people with influenza-like illnesses or other symptoms and 573 health care workers, according to the WHO report.

The latest WHO report came weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to wage a tougher anti-virus campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered via a U.N.-backed immunization program.

UNICEF, which procures and delivers vaccines on behalf of the COVAX distribution program, said last month that North Korea proposed its allotment of about 3 million Sinovac shots be sent to severely affected countries instead. UNICEF said the North Korean health ministry said it will continue to communicate with COVAX over future vaccines.

Some analysts say the North is angling to receive more effective jabs amid questions about the Sinovac vaccine's effectiveness and may also have issues with COVAX involving legal responsibility and reporting requirements.