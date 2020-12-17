WHO: Vaccination in Asia-Pacific expected mid or late 2021

WHO representatives also urged that high-risk groups should be prioritized for vaccination as vaccines will only be available in limited quantities.

The health agency warned that mass vaccination will not stop the virus and that governments need to adopt a long-term mindset and approach when new cases are detected, including increased testing, contact tracing and quarantine measures.

“The virus does not rest, and so therefore we need to continue with our responses ensuring that they are implemented consistently,” said WHO Regional Emergency Director Dr. Babatunde Olowokure.

Olowokure also appealed to younger people — which represent growing number of new confirmed cases in the region —to adhere to social distancing and other measures.

The WHO Western Pacific Region is home to almost 1.9 billion people across 37 countries and territories.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 74 million people and killed more than 1.6 million. More than 41.9 million people have recovered from the disease.

