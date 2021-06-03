WHO: Vaccinating kids 'not a high priority' amid shortage

Canada, the U.S. and the European Union have all recently given the green light to some COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 as they approach their vaccination targets for adults.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged rich countries to donate shots to poor countries rather than immunize their adolescents and children. Fewer than 1% of COVID-19 vaccines administered globally have been used in poor countries.

O’Brien said it might be appropriate to immunize children against the coronavirus “in due course, when the supply increases much more substantially.” She added that it wasn’t necessary to vaccinate children before sending them back to school, as long as the adults in contact with them were immunized.

“Immunization of children in order to send them back to school is not the predominant requirement for them to go back to school safely,” she said. “They can go back to school safely if what we’re doing is immunizing those who are around them who are at risk.”

