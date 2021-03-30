WHO team urges patience after 1st look for origin of virus

“This is only a first start -- we’ve only scratched the surface of this very complex set of studies that need to be conducted,” Ben Embarek said. "And we have pointed to many additional studies that should be conducted from now on.”

“This is a work in progress," he added, "and we all have to be patient.”

Ben Embarek said it was difficult to know when -- if at all -- the precise origin of the pandemic will come to light. While the team believes one hypothesis that the virus could have leaked from a laboratory was not likely, it was “not impossible” either, he said.

“We haven’t seen or been able to hear or see or look at anything that would warrant different conclusions from our side,” he said.

But it its report, the team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis — a speculative theory that was promoted by former U.S. President Donald Trump among others. It also said the role played by a seafood market where human cases were first identified was uncertain.

The report pointed to transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal as the most likely scenario and said that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely.”

Suspicion of China partially underpinned the theory that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus was first identified. The report cited several reasons for all but dismissing that possibility.

“This is a dynamic process. Nothing is cast in stone. There are no firm conclusions," Ben Embarek said. "And I think that’s how we should look at the whole outcome of this report — and this work.”

___

