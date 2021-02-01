WHO team in Wuhan visits disease control centers

The evidence the team assembles will add to what is expected to be a years-long quest for answers. Pinning down an outbreak’s animal sources requires massive amounts of research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

China has largely curbed domestic transmission through strict testing and contact tracing. Mask wearing in public is observed almost universally and lockdowns are routinely imposed on communities and even entire cities where cases are detected. The latest outbreaks have been mostly in the frigid northeast, with 33 new cases reported nationally Monday in three provinces.

Despite that, China recorded more than 2,000 new domestic cases of COVID-19 in January, the highest monthly total since the final phase of the initial outbreak in Wuhan last March. Two people died of the disease in January, the first reported COVID-19 deaths in China in several months.

Schools have gone online and travel has been drastically cut during this month’s Lunar New Year holiday, with the government offering incentives for people to stay put during the most important time for family gatherings across the vast nation.

From right, Dominic Dwyer and Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team prepare to leave for a fourth day of field visits from their hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A worker in protective overalls takes the temperature of a woman entering the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the World Health Organization team makes a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited a provincial disease control center that had an early hand in managing the outbreak. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Peter Daszak of the World Health Organization leaves in a car past a row of security personnel at the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention after a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A worker in protective gear holds up a thermometer at the entrance to the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention where a World Health Organization team is making a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The WHO mission team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A van from the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention enters the compound as the World Health Organization team makes a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited a provincial disease control center that had an early hand in managing the outbreak. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A tired worker in protective overalls bends over to stretch at the entrance of the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the World Health Organization team makes a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

