WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based on what the agency called the largest-ever study of the prevalence of violence against women, also found such violence starts early. It says a quarter of young women who have been in a relationship were found to have experienced violence by an intimate partner by the time they reach their mid-20s.

The figures, which track a period from 2010 to 2018, doesn't cover the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Studies have shown an increase of domestic violence against women as governments in many places ordered lockdowns and other restrictions that led many people to remain indoors at home.