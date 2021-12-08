WHO: Omicron could spread faster but it's still not certain

Meanwhile, WHO officials stuck to their stance that giving booster shots to people who are already vaccinated should be a secondary priority to getting first doses into the arms of people in places that have relatively little vaccination coverage.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, said “wholesale boosting is not the solution right now.” That appeared to be an allusion to policies in some countries, notably in hard-hit Europe and the United States, that encourage broad categories of people to get booster shots, not just groups that are seen as especially vulnerable.

“The data from country after country after country is showing that the people who are in the ICUs, the people who are severely ill, and the people who are dying are the unvaccinated,” she said. “I think the message is loud and clear that it’s a primary course of vaccination that is going to protect against severe disease and death -- that has to be our goal.”

Boosters, she added, aren’t useful in countries with large vaccine supplies but where up to 50% of people have not gotten vaccinated, whether out of concern for secondary effects or other reasons.

“At this point, the benefits that we will get from reaching those people who have not received primary courses of vaccination are going to be higher than giving additional doses to those who have already completed a primary course,” Swaminathan said.

The agency had hoped to vaccinate priority populations — the elderly, people with weaker immune systems and health care workers -– in all countries by the end of this year. But rich countries with big vaccine stockpiles have monopolized most doses.

Caption Puseletso Lesofi, prepares to sequence COVID-19 omicron samples at the Ndlovu Research Center in Elandsdoorn, South Africa Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. The centre ls part of the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, which discovered the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caption Richman Mkhomole captures data at the Ndlovu Research Center in Elandsdoorn, South Africa Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. The centre ls part of the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, which discovered the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caption Commuters wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 while walking through the La Defense business district transportation hub in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)