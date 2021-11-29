WHO members eye pandemic preparation, as new variant emerges

In the wake of diplomatic wrangling, a draft resolution at the special World Health Assembly stops short of calling for work toward specifically establishing a “pandemic treaty" or “legally binding instrument” sought by some, which could beef up the international response when — not if — a new pandemic erupts.

European Union member states and others had sought language calling for work toward a treaty, but the United States and a few other countries countered that the substance of any accord should be worked out first before any such document is given a name. A “treaty” would suggest a legally binding agreement that would require ratification — and would likely incur domestic political haggling in some countries.