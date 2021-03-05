WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply

At a press briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries with their own vaccine capacity should "start waiving intellectual property rights " as provided in special emergency provisions from the World Trade Organization.

“These provisions are there for use in emergencies,” Tedros said. “If now is not a time to use them, then when?” He said the WHO would be meeting soon with representatives of the industry to identify bottlenecks in production and discuss how to solve them.