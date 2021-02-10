WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, called the findings from the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts an “important milestone.”

She noted that the vaccine requires storage at refrigerator temperatures — not the far colder temperatures required of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that the group has already recommended for use. So far, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one to receive a WHO emergency use listing.

The expert group noted that “preliminary analyses” showed the AstraZeneca vaccine had reduced effectiveness against coronavirus variants that have emerged in Britain and South Africa.

SAGE also said international travelers shouldn't get preference for vaccine doses, saying that would “counter the principle of equity” as well as a lack of evidence about whether vaccinations reduces the risk of transmission.