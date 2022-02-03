WHO: Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic

Dr. Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a “singular opportunity” for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunization due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus’ tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant.

As the winter subsides in much of Europe in the coming weeks, Kluge said the upcoming spring “leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility and a much higher level of population defense against any resurgence in transmission.” Even if another variant emerges, Kluge said health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunization and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions.