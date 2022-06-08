WHO: COVID cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere

“The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided,” the WHO chief said. “A new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected.”

WHO's pandemic report noted that the number of new weekly cases rose by 19% in the Middle East and inched up by 1% in Southeast Asia, while falling everywhere else. The number of deaths increased by 7% in the Western Pacific and dropped elsewhere in the world last week.

WHO previously noted that the numbers are likely to be an underestimate and dependent on countries' testing and reporting strategies. Last week, WHO's emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, for example, was getting worse, not better.

Despite multiple offers of help, including vaccines, North Korea has not accepted any offers of aid from WHO and has yet to share more detailed information about how the outbreak is evolving there.

