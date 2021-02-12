WHO chief warns of complacency as global virus cases drop

Tedros said members of a WHO expert mission who recently visited China to investigate the possible source of the outbreak would publish a summary of their findings next week.

Chinese scientists and the WHO's team of international researchers said this week that the coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, and an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

Peter Ben Embarek, the leader of the WHO mission, said Friday the labs in Wuhan that his team visited stated they had not been working with the virus that causes COVID-19, or had it in their collections before the outbreak. But he said it was possible the virus could still be present in samples that haven't yet been analyzed.

He said the team had gained a much better insight into the early stages of the outbreak and concluded there was no large cluster of the disease in Wuhan or elsewhere around the city in the months prior to the first cases in December 2019. But he added that scientists are still “far away from understanding the origin and identifying animal species and, or the pathways from which the virus could have entered the human in December.”

Tedros, the WHO's director-general, said that the Geneva-based body had this week held its first meeting to help define and diagnose what he called post-COVID condition, also known as long COVID.

“This illness affects patients with both severe and mild COVID-19,” he said. “Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID can have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go.”

“Given the scale of the pandemic, we expect many people to be affected by post COVID-19 condition,” said Tedros. "Of course, the best way to prevent long COVID is to prevent COVID-19 in the first place.”

