WHO chief: Focus on Ukraine shows bias against Black lives

Tedros acknowledged that the war in Ukraine is globally significant, but asked if other crises are being accorded enough attention.

“I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way,” he said. “Some are more equal than others.”

Tedros described the situation in Tigray as “tragic” and said he “hopes the world comes back to its senses and treats all human life equally.” He also critiqued the press for its failure to document the ongoing atrocities in Ethiopia, noting that people had been burned alive in the region. “I don't even know if that was taken seriously by the media.”

Earlier this year, the government of Ethiopia sent a letter to the World Health Organization, accusing Tedros of "misconduct" after his sharp criticism of the war and humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Ethiopian government said Tedros was using his office “to advance his political interest at the expense of Ethiopia” and said he continues to be an active member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front; Tedros was Ethiopia's foreign minister and health minister when the TPLF dominated the country’s ruling coalition.