WHO blames spiked Italy report on error, "overlooked" rule

Kluge acknowledged that other factors ultimately entered into the equation. He noted that when WHO performs a country assessment, “we share the report with our main partner, which is the Ministry of Health, not to have any censor (or) to correct, but to see whether there are any factual mistakes.”

“And this is something that did not happen,” he said during a media briefing. “So in that sense, this is something that was overlooked.”

Dr. Francesco Zambon, who coordinated the report and became a whistleblower to denounce its removal, has said that while some WHO reports are joint efforts with individual governments, the Italy report was always intended as an independent account which precluded sharing the full final draft with the government.

He said he had provided WHO's liaison with the Italian government, Dr. Ranieri Guerra, with a detailed outline of the report a month before publication to share with the Health Ministry. “Only when the report was launched, I understood that it was not done,” Zambon told The Associated Press in an interview last month.

Zambon filed an ethics complaint with WHO after he said he was pressured to change the date of the pandemic plan from 2006 to 2016 by Guerra, a WHO assistant director-general.

Guerra was in charge of prevention at the Italian Health Ministry from 2014-2017. He has denied that he should have updated the plan in those years, saying the guidelines were considered “current” until he left the ministry.