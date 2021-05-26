WHO asked to review spiked Italy report, whistleblower case

Emails and drafts of the report show Guerra wanted the report to say that Italy had “updated and reconfirmed” its pandemic preparedness plan in 2016. Zambon says Italy’s plan dated from 2006 and refused to make the change.

The report was published May 13, 2020, but was taken down from the website a day later, after WHO’s Beijing office flagged politically sensitive problems with a timeline about the virus’ origins in China. Zambon says he corrected the timeline and had the report reprinted, but WHO never re-posted it or distributed it.

WHO has said the report contained factual inaccuracies and was published prematurely and without securing all approvals. It has said WHO didn’t pressure anyone, and that the decision to withdraw the report was taken by its regional European headquarters.

Guerra, for his part, has said he had no role in the decision to withdraw the report. In a legal filing to Bergamo prosecutors who are investigating Italy’s COVID-19 toll, Guerra said the pandemic plan didn’t need to be updated during the time he was in charge of prevention at the Italian health ministry, from 2014-2017.

The open letter says the spiking of the Italy report deprived the world of vital public health information as the pandemic was gaining a foothold in Europe. Italy was the first country in the West to be hit hard.

And the letter said the alleged retaliation against Zambon for having drawn attention to it “highlights serious failures of WHO’s whistleblowing policy — an essential element of any institution’s good governance.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: