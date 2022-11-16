WHO: 1st Ebola vaccines to arrive in Uganda next week

At a press briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said an expert committee convened by the agency had evaluated three experimental Ebola vaccines and decided they should all be tested in Uganda as part of the necessary research before being licensed.

“We expect the first doses of vaccine to be shipped to Uganda next week,” Tedros said, adding that officials have now confirmed 141 cases, including 55 deaths. Tedros said efforts to slow Ebola in Uganda have been largely successful. He said two districts have not reported any cases for 42 days — twice the maximum incubation period — suggesting that the virus is no longer present there. But he noted that in the past week, a ninth district has reported its first case.