Whitney Houston makes history with 3rd diamond album

Garth Brooks holds the record for most diamond-certified albums, with nine. Others with three or more albums that have reached diamond status include The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Shania Twain and the Eagles.

The RIAA awards diamond plaques to albums and singles that reach 10 times platinum status. That once was the equivalent of selling 10 million songs or albums, but has changed since 2016, when the RIAA began incorporating streaming from YouTube, Spotify and other digital music services.